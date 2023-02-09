Pedestrian injured crossing McCarran Blvd in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing McCarran Boulevard outside of a crosswalk was hit and injured Wednesday night in Sparks, the Nevada State Police said.

It happened near Nugget Avenue just after 8 p.m.

A Toyota pickup truck hit him and he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

The Toyota driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, the State Police said.

