Open for Business: SoulSpa offers a variety of wellness services at new location in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SoulSpa owner, Jamie Oberg, opened Soul Spa five years ago. In November 2022, she moved her business to the home next door on Bell Street so that she could have even more room to bring massages, facials, Reiki healing, life coaching and other soul work services.

Oberg stopped by Morning Break to talk about what first drew her to the wellness industry and her business’s mission to the Reno community.

SoulSpa was just nominated as one of the Top 5 massage therapy businesses in the Best of Reno awards. They’re located at 142 Bell Street, Reno.

To learn more or book an appointment, click here. You can also follow SoulSpa on Facebook and Instagram.

