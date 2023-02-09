Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.

The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic.

The section of road will be closed starting Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. through Feb. 13 at 5:00 a.m. and again on Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m through Feb. 20 at 5:00 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie Blvd. will also be closed.

Detours will be provided around the closure, including Silverada Blvd, Wedekind Rd., Sutro St., and El Rancho Dr., along with I-580 and I-80.

Crews will be removing the pedestrian bridge that crosses Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. because it is not ADA accessible and cannot be retrofitted to meet those standards.

An ADA accessible crossing at street level, which will be enhanced after the Oddie Wells Project, is complete.

Residences and businesses within the closure will remain accessible.

