Nominate local businesses, individuals for the NCET Tech Awards

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NCET is Northern Nevada’s largest educational and networking organization. The organization helps people explore business and technology.

CEO and president, Sarah Johns, stopped by Morning break to remind people to nominate their favorite business or entrepreneur for the NCET Tech Awards.

There are two award categories, Company and Individual, and several sub-categories like Tech Company of the Year and Innovative Retail Development of the Year.

It’s important that you read through all the rules and requirements before submitting so that your submission has the best shot at winning.

Nominations must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Each nomination must be submitted on a separate nomination form. Previous winners are eligible to re-enter in the same category after five years. They may be nominated in other categories at any time.

Click here to submit a company for the NCET Tech Awards.

Click here to submit a person for the NCET Tech Awards.

