Nevada based company gets $2 billion loan for EV battery production

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a conditional $2 billion loan to Nevada based company Redwood Materials.

The money will be for the construction and expansion of battery materials in McCarren to support the electric vehicle market.

Upon becoming fully operational, the facility would become the first domestic location to support the production of anode copper foil and cathode active materials a fully closed-loop lithium-ion battery manufacturing process by recycling end-of-life battery and production scrap and remanufacturing that feedstock into critical materials.

The company is expected to create around 3,400 jobs, 1,600 of them full-time.

The new commitment builds on several additional loan announcements to support domestic production of various vehicle technologies.

Redwood Materials is expected to support the production of more than one million electric vehicles at full capacity, which the Biden admin hopes will reduce gas consumption by 395 million gallons and reduce CO2 emissions by 3.5 million tons.

Redwood Materials will use both new and recycled feedstocks to produce around 36,000 tons of battery grade copper foil for battery construction a year.

Construction of anode and cathodes occurs almost exclusively in Asia. With this new investment, the Biden admin hopes to cut into that market.

