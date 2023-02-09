Midtown gym set to reopen after flooding damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A midtown women’s gym is set to reopen this weekend after flash flooding forced it to close temporarily.

Kaia FIT Sierra’s midtown location has been closed since August. They left in February 2022 after nine years at 820 South Virginia Street due to the damage from the floods.

The flooding led to significant water damage for several units at 777 South Central Street, including a portion of their studio. The damage forced the indoor cycling area to be shut down for repairs throughout the ceiling and walls.

Final repairs were completed in December.

“This event is a celebration of all the hard work we’ve put into this location over the past year. The construction delays. The flooding. It never would’ve happened without the support of our Kaia FIT Sierra members and staff,” Roblin said. “My goal has been to create a beautiful, safe space for women to come work out, connect with each other and become the best version of themselves. This celebration is long overdue.”

To celebrate their reopening, Kaia FIT will be hosting a reopening event on Feb. 11 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at 777 South Center Street in the basement below Noble Pie and Pinon.

The event is free and all women are welcome. A black light yoga workout will begin at 9:00 a.m. and you will need to sign a waiver before you take part.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.