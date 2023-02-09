Local Teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Liz Barnum is a third-grade teacher at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks, and on Tuesday she got quite the surprise.

Barnum was presented with a $25,000 check, as a recipient of the Milken Educator Award for 2022-23. Milken officials joined, Governor Joe Lombardo and Washoe County school District officials for a special assembly at Katherine Dunn Elementary.

“I’m excited, i’m excited for what the future holds for me and just the field of education and striving to find solutions and just ways to better childrens lives,” said Barnum.

Barnum is one of three teachers in the state and one of two in Sparks, to receive the honor. She is one of 40 elementary school educators, nationwide, selected this year.

As far as what she plans on doing with some of the prize money, Barnum says she will probably use some of that award money to take her family to Disneyland.

To view Liz Barnum’s Milken Educator Award page profile, click here.

