Injury crash closes Longley Lane

Longley Lane closed fo a crash near Mira Loma Lane.
Longley Lane closed fo a crash near Mira Loma Lane.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:05 P.M. UPDATE: Two people were injured in a crash on Longley Lane and one of them was ejected, the Reno Police Department said.

Longley lane is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Longley Lane to Houston Drive near Mira Loma Drive in southeast Reno is closed after a crash.

At least one person was injured in the crash reported about 5:16 p.m. Both directions are closed.

Other details were not immediately available.

