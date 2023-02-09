Injury crash closes Longley Lane
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:05 P.M. UPDATE: Two people were injured in a crash on Longley Lane and one of them was ejected, the Reno Police Department said.
Longley lane is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: Longley Lane to Houston Drive near Mira Loma Drive in southeast Reno is closed after a crash.
At least one person was injured in the crash reported about 5:16 p.m. Both directions are closed.
Other details were not immediately available.
