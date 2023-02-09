Injury crash closes Longley Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:05 P.M. UPDATE: Two people were injured in a crash on Longley Lane and one of them was ejected, the Reno Police Department said.

Longley lane is expected to be closed until at least 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Longley Lane to Houston Drive near Mira Loma Drive in southeast Reno is closed after a crash.

At least one person was injured in the crash reported about 5:16 p.m. Both directions are closed.

Other details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.