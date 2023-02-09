Elko County Sheriff releases new information on White Rock shooting

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about a homicide investigation in White Rock, east of Elko.

On Jan. 31 at around 3:49 a.m., Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 4663 Hopi St. for what was initially called in as shots fired within the house.

Upon arriving, they made contact with occupants who were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They told deputies a gunman had shot people inside the house. When they made entry, they discovered three deceased people inside.

Their initial investigation found 44-year-old Donald Vanhoy of Elko had murdered two others and then taken his own life. The victims were identified as 45-year-old Andrew Carpenter and 47-year-old Tiffany Jordan.

Carpenter had been shot while on the couch in the front room of the house, while Jordan was stabbed multiple times while in the bathroom.

