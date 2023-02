FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver is set to waive his preliminary hearing.

His hearing was set by a judge to take place on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Driver stands accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March of 2022.

He is facing six charges in addition to first-degree murder, including sexual assault, robbery and destroying evidence.

