Cortez Masto, Rubio introduce bill to protect veterans from fraud

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Florida Senator Marco Rubio are coming together to introduce legislation to protect veterans from benefits fraud.

Cortez Masto says the amount of fraud attacks upon veterans has soared in recent years, resulting in millions in losses for them and their families.

The Preventing Crimes Against Veterans Act would create a new criminal offense for fraudulent schemes that target veterans. The new law would subject those found guilty of these offenses to a fine and or five years in prison.

“Protecting Nevadans from fraud has been a top priority for me throughout my career, and we’ve got to do more to ensure that fraudsters and criminals who rip off our veterans aren’t let off the hook,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m pleased to work with Senator Rubio to protect our veterans and hold these fraudsters accountable.”

Approximately 9% of Nevada’s adult population are veterans, according to data.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.