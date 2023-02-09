Cooking with the GMR Crew and the local pizza places celebrating National Pizza Day

By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:49 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s National Pizza Day and a few places are celebrating in the Reno area.

Mountain Mike’s is giving away a year of free pizza to one fan. To enter, download their Mountain Rewards app.

Noble Pie has its $4.99 lunch special and will be cooking up some heart-shaped pizzas this coming Valentine’s Day.

Sizzle Pie is giving back to the Children’s Cancer Association, JOYRX, for the entire month of February.

Pizza Plus is another local spot, all four locations in the area are taking advanced orders for Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Computer Corps banner
Little known non-profit hopes to make big impact through donated technology
FDA proposes a annual COVID vaccine, similar to the flu shot.
Local doctor shares what an annual COVID vaccine could mean for Americans
Park pass kit offered at local libraries
Libraries and state parks join forces to offer passes
This could be a good time for some buyers to get into the housing market.
What realtors are recommending for 2023 home buyers