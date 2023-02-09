Cooking with the GMR Crew and the local pizza places celebrating National Pizza Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s National Pizza Day and a few places are celebrating in the Reno area.

Mountain Mike’s is giving away a year of free pizza to one fan. To enter, download their Mountain Rewards app.

Noble Pie has its $4.99 lunch special and will be cooking up some heart-shaped pizzas this coming Valentine’s Day.

Sizzle Pie is giving back to the Children’s Cancer Association, JOYRX, for the entire month of February.

Pizza Plus is another local spot, all four locations in the area are taking advanced orders for Super Bowl Sunday.

