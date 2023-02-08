Trends + Threads: Contouring made easy with paint-by-number approach to make-up

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Contouring is a great way to give your face shape and definition. Using different color highlighter and bronzer can draw attention to the features you love about your face.

Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to explain an easy paint-by-number approach to make-up using beauty brand, Seint.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

