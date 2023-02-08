Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson

Mark Lawson
Mark Lawson(City of Sparks)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:28 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson.

Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.

The meeting to consider the settlement will take place on Feb. 13 at 2:00 p.m. The city received a letter from Lawson’s attorney demanding the settlement back on Jan. 19.

