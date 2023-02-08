Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe
Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism.

The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.

In that time, nine additional records were set for monthly room tax collections.

“Reno Tahoe lodging revenue continues to show some of the strongest gains anywhere in the U.S.,” said Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris. “The outdoor, gaming and special event offerings of Northern Nevada coincide with the diverse experiences travelers are seeking, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver on that promise of excitement, relaxation and adventure.”

Taxable Room Revenue for Washoe County increased by 11% in 2022. 2021 was the previous record holder for revenue generated in a year.

The summer months were particularly good for tourism in the area, as June, July, and August all generated at least $47 million in revenue.

