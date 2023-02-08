Nevadans urged to explore flood insurance after wet winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Insurance is urging Nevadans to explore getting flooding insurance and to evaluate their flooding risk after a wet winter brought snow and rain to northern Nevada.

It was only around one month ago that areas of northern California were struck with days of flooding, resulting in over 20 deaths, billions in damage, and thousands of residents being displaced from their homes.

The Nevada DOI says flood damage is not covered under standard homeowner’s insurance. Even when federal disasters are declared, aid is typically provided in the form of low-interest loans that cover only a portion of the cost and must be repaid.

Flooding insurance can be provided by the National Flood Insurance Program or through private insurance companies.

