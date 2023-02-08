Mountainfilm Festival takes inspiring documentaries on tour, makes stop in North Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1979, Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo. has been the place where “filmmakers and change makers” can show their original documentaries that “celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment and indomitable spirit.” In 1999, Mountainfilm went on tour for the first time with the vision of inspiring even more people “to create a better world.”

For the last seven years, Alpenglow Sports has brought Mountainfilm on Tour to Palisades Tahoe, with the two-year exception due to the pandemic. Owner, Brendan Madigan, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the Olympic Village Events Center for this year’s event.

Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to North Lake Tahoe Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy an evening of fun, games, and films prior to the show. All ages are welcomed and encouraged to attend. The Olympic Village Events Center is located at 1960 Olympic Valley Rd. Olympic Valley, Calif.

The tour stop at Palisades Tahoe will feature a curated selection of films, chosen specifically for the North Lake Tahoe audience. Alpenglow Sports is eager to bring the event back this February as it aligns perfectly with the shop’s belief in the power of adventure storytelling and gathering as a community in order to learn and be inspired.

In addition to the event itself, representatives from popular adventure, ski and climbing brands will be in attendance. The Courage Project, a local group working to raise awareness and destigmatize mental health concerns one adventure at a time, has been chosen as the non-profit beneficiary of the evening.

