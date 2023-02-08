Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say

Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.(Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to authorities in Harris County, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old Kenneth English, impeding traffic while walking on a roadway on Feb. 3.

English was taken into custody after deputies arrived at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation revealed 103 open misdemeanor warrants out for English’s arrest.

The 55-year-old was booked into the Harris County Jail with court and bond information currently pending, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

Latest News

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Sierra Nevada near Sand Harbor
Libraries and state parks join forces to offer passes
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks