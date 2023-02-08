Man leads LCSO on car chase after nearly striking patrol car

They say no citizens or law enforcement were injured during the incident
Yeyson Aguilera
Yeyson Aguilera(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple misdemeanor charges after he nearly struck their patrol car.

On Feb. 7, around 11:30 at night, LCSO deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in the town of Moundhouse when they saw a car approaching them.

The deputies conducting the stop believed the approaching car was going to strike the driver’s side of their patrol cars, as it was not slowing down or moving into a different lane.

The driver of the approaching car missed the LCSO patrol vehicle by just one to two feet. After the narrow miss, LCSO deputies pursued the car for failing to reduce its speed or move over.

The car, a silver Suzuki SUV, failed to stop for deputies despite their activation of lights and sirens. Deputies pursued the SUV into Carson City at speeds between 41 and 55 miles per hour.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit near U.S. 50 and College Parkway. The SUV turned north on College Parkway then came to a stop suddenly at College Parkway and Sherman Lane.

32-year-old Yeyson Aguilera was arrested and identified with his Nicaraguan ID. A translator assisted with speaking to him. Aguilera admitted to recognizing the lights and realizing they were signaling for him but did not give a reason why he did not stop.

He was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of eluding law enforcement, driving with no valid license, and failing to slow down near a traffic incident, all misdemeanors.

The LCSO says no citizens or law enforcement were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

Latest News

January storms brought significant flooding to the northern California area
Nevadans urged to explore flood insurance after wet winter
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from Village at Rancharrah
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from Village at Rancharrah
Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue