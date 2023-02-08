Man leads LCSO on car chase after nearly striking patrol car

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple misdemeanor charges after he nearly struck their patrol car.

On Feb. 7, around 11:30 at night, LCSO deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in the town of Moundhouse when they saw a car approaching them.

The deputies conducting the stop believed the approaching car was going to strike the driver’s side of their patrol cars, as it was not slowing down or moving into a different lane.

The driver of the approaching car missed the LCSO patrol vehicle by just one to two feet. After the narrow miss, LCSO deputies pursued the car for failing to reduce its speed or move over.

The car, a silver Suzuki SUV, failed to stop for deputies despite their activation of lights and sirens. Deputies pursued the SUV into Carson City at speeds between 41 and 55 miles per hour.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit near U.S. 50 and College Parkway. The SUV turned north on College Parkway then came to a stop suddenly at College Parkway and Sherman Lane.

32-year-old Yeyson Aguilera was arrested and identified with his Nicaraguan ID. A translator assisted with speaking to him. Aguilera admitted to recognizing the lights and realizing they were signaling for him but did not give a reason why he did not stop.

He was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of eluding law enforcement, driving with no valid license, and failing to slow down near a traffic incident, all misdemeanors.

The LCSO says no citizens or law enforcement were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.