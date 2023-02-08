Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law.

The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephanson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.

It was concluded that the board had filled out incomplete and poorly written agendas, and the AG argued that deprived citizens of the county from taking part in government.

“We filed this complaint because we believe that government at all levels must be as transparent as possible,” said Mr. Stephenson. “The repeated failure of our county commission to fully disclose agenda items means that residents of Lyon County were prevented from having a say in how our county was run. This issue is not about Democrats vs Republicans, the idea of government that represents the people has to represent all the people, which can’t happen in secret.”

