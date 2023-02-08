Local doctor shares what an annual COVID vaccine could mean for Americans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The COVID-19 vaccine could become an annual shot. Following a meeting last month, the FDA met to discuss the country’s covid immunization schedule.

Some of those researchers on the FDA vaccine advisory panel believe this could help simplify the current covid schedule and increase the number of people who do get vaccinated.

The CDC reports over 80% of Americans have had one dose of the original covid vaccine, but only 16% of those over five received the latest booster shot.

Families could expect the proposal to help eliminate confusion about how many vaccine doses people need.

Dr. Marie McCormick from Renown shared that the COVID-19 shot has been the closest monitored vaccine. She says getting vaccines is a part of preventative care measures.

Dr. McCormick mentioned how this approach to an annual shot is similar to the flu vaccines,

“We believe now we might be able to get a vaccine that would give you a year of immunity. The COVID-19 virus itself keeps changing and sometimes it’s more infectious, sometimes it’s less infectious we would continue to change the vaccine and to try and match that just like we do flu shots.”

This would be a shot that can be given as early as 6 months of age or older.

The FDA vaccine panel will continue to discuss this vaccine strategy over the next few months.

For additional details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.