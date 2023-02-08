Karma Box Project and ReDirect Athletics hosting youth confidence workshop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karma Box Project is working with ReDirect Athletics to teach youth in our area about confidence.

They’ve held one of these workshops so far and saw a great turnout. They had more than 40 young women, o this one will be different because girls and boys will be there.

Participants will learn positive self talk and different ways to defend themselves. There are a many different sports out there that can teach confidence, but boxing was chosen because it’s just you and the obstacle in front of you...

“Boxing isn’t just about punching right? It’s about managing our energy and our emotions,” said Grant Denton, Executive Director of Karma Box Project. “You’re gonna get frustrated, you’re going to get scared. Kids and adults are going to get in their, your going to get in the ring and you’re going to fall short.”

Marcell Lagrone, the Owner of ReDirect Athletics, says Boxing is a good metaphor for life.

“Just when you think you’re perfect or just when you think you’re the best at it, you get hit and Boxing is consistent learning,” said Lagrone. “You can never know too much about boxing and I think that’s life. Nobody has a perfect book on it, so if we continue to get kids in situations to where they think that they’re great and show them something different, that prepares them as they go out to be adults.”)

He added that teaching people how to be confident at a young age could really help out once they become adults.

“Confidence is the most important thing. It’s arrogance and it is being cocky, but it’s also loving yourself and that me loving me keeps me here regardless of what happens around me.”

The workshop is happening Wednesday at ReDirect Athletics at 11 a.m. You can learn more about them here and Karma Box Project here.

