Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Alpine County forms team to help residents recover from Tamarack Fire
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, appeared before the House Oversight...
Former Twitter official admits mistakes make in handling of Hunter Biden story
Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care