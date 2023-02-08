Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say one person is dead after a crash between two cars early Wednesday morning. It happened at 12:44 A.M. on Stead Boulevard, around Sagewood Drive.

Investigators say a pickup truck being driven by 40-year-old Don Long Jr. was going north in southbound lanes. The truck crashed head-on into a car going south. The driver of that car died on the scene. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Long reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Long has been arrested, and is being charged with DUI causing death and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Traffic on Stead Blvd. was restricted while RPD investigated the crash, and was re-opened fully at 5:00 A.M.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at (775) 334-2677, or contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

