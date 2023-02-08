Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada, it’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay.

The good news is, you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an artifical intelligence program that can generate human-like text when given a prompt.

“You could think of it a little bit like Google but it’s super charged because it’s able to take these rules and take context into account,” said Alan Yang Ph.D., UNR Assistant Professor of Information Systems.

He says the free chatbot can’t analyze information but it can do basic tasks like writing code.

“The code is perfect, so it’s very hard for me to catch a cheater,” Yang said.

Many people are concerned ChatGPT will help students cheat.

Jimmie Manning Ph.D., Chair of Communications Studies at UNR, says we can’t fight the inevitable when it comes to technology. We have to learn positive ways to integrate it.

“I think something that we can do is to help students understand the good way to use the technology and this is where we might be wary of that technology,” Manning said.

Manning included a new policy in his syllabus about how the program could be used in class.

“For some of these assignments you will be using it but until we have a better handle on it, let’s refrain from using it for other things,” he explained.

Both Manning and Yang says less than half of the students in their class have used the program.

While ChatGPT is helpful, it’s still a machine and lacks the voice and style of a human author.

“You might have a preference for a certain way you like to code, much like you might have a preference for certain idioms or phrases when you speak,” said Yang.

Manning agrees and says to stand out from the crowd, students will still need to alter ChatGPT responses.

“There’s always going to be some way of making it personal, making it you,” Manning said.

While professors scramble to keep up with students who turn to technology more often than not, Yang says the best thing you can do is use the program for yourself.

“It’s free and I can’t believe that it’s free at the moment. I’m sure that they’re going to charge for it very soon,” Yang said.

