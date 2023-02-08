Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn.

(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt(TBI)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped.

WMC reports Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday.

Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with black jeans. Traveion is 5′3″ and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

The boys are believed to be with their mom Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both are wanted by Jackson Police Department for kidnapping and are believed to be in an older model silver Chevy Impala.

If you know where any of them may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
ChatGPT increases in popularity across the country and in Nevada.
Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin wants prosecutor in on-set death case dropped
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims