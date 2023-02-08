Alpine County forms team to help residents recover from Tamarack Fire

ALPINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Alpine County has formed a team to help its community recover from the Tamarack Fire.

The Tamarack Emergency Fire Restoration Team was formed thanks to a USDA grant and will provide support for private landowners with restoration of lands impacted by fire, mitigation of hazard fuels, and reforestation activities.

The county is now accepting applications for the program, and you must be a private landowner whose property was affected by the fire to be eligible. The county says it is working with those landowners to assess the impacts, design a restoration strategy, conduct regulatory permitting, and implement the restoration activities.

Allowable activities under this grant funding include:

Biomass Removal: Logging of burned timber and reduction to wood chips/mulch for soil amendment, prescribed burning, and associated sitework.

Mulching/Mastication: Reduction of burned trees and brush to mulch and broadcast of mulch over impacted areas.

Reseeding (live seedings – Trees): Hand plant seedlings of native conifer species

Revegetation (grasses-forbs-shrub mix): Aerial and hand broadcast of native dominated grass-forb-shrub seed mix.

Erosion control/repair: Mitigate impacts of fire related sediments and drainage issues.

If you were affected by the Tamarack Fire and would like to apply, you can complete the application here. Once you do, the restoration team will contact you and schedule a review of your property.

Forms can also be submitted in the mail to:

State and Private Forestry Program

Alpine County Community Development

50 Diamond Valley Road

Markleeville, CA 96120

