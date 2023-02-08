Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50

(KWTX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50.

The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached.

Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows the first vehicle ran a red light and hit the FedEx truck and trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as an adult male, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the FedEx truck is ok, Nevada State Police say.

The crash closed some lanes in the area that are now open again.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

Latest News

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles logo.
DMV says chatbot helped 90,000 in January
Road work graphic.
NDOT to close lane north of Topaz Lake for road drainage
Nevada State Police logo
Fallon woman dies in crash near Winnemucca
Edward Frank Barbosa.
Man suspected of driving under the influence arrested after crash kills elderly man