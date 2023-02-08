Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50.

The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached.

Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows the first vehicle ran a red light and hit the FedEx truck and trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as an adult male, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the FedEx truck is ok, Nevada State Police say.

The crash closed some lanes in the area that are now open again.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article once more information becomes available.

