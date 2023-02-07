Woman sentenced in death of daughter killed days before her graduation

Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.
Lashanna Charlton was sentenced in the 2020 death of her daughter.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, N. Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lashanna Charlton received her sentencing Monday morning, according to WWNY.

Charlton pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her daughter, Treyanna Summerville, in their New York State home on June 22, 2020.

Summerville was found dead in their home after being beaten and starved, authorities said. She was also just days away from her high school graduation.

According to court documents, Charlton struck Summerville with a hammer, causing infection and sepsis. She also failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Charlton is set to face five years of supervision upon her release.

WWNY reports an order of protection was granted for Summerville’s half-sister, who was originally charged with Summerville’s murder. That charge was later dropped.

The half-sister was 13 at the time of Summerville’s death.

“Many people failed Treyanna during her life. They are not necessarily responsible for what happened to her. Miss Charlton is, but the fact still remains that there were opportunities to intercede and for someone to step in and care for her,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said.

Charlton originally faced charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a pre-trial conference.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
The Eagles are 2 point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57
Bettors prepare for Super Bowl 57 with Eagles 2 point favorites
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Boy who shot teacher allegedly choked another
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
Woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid, feds say