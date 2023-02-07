WCSO to increase patrols looking for impaired drivers

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is upping its patrols looking for impaired drivers as part of the Joining Forces program.

Starting Feb. 10, and lasting through Feb. 28, the WCSO and other area law enforcement offices will be dedicating extra patrols around their respective areas.

They remind drivers to never drive if they are impaired, and to instead designate a sober driver, use public transportation or ride share programs.

The program is made possible by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

