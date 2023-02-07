WCSO to increase patrols looking for impaired drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is upping its patrols looking for impaired drivers as part of the Joining Forces program.

Starting Feb. 10, and lasting through Feb. 28, the WCSO and other area law enforcement offices will be dedicating extra patrols around their respective areas.

They remind drivers to never drive if they are impaired, and to instead designate a sober driver, use public transportation or ride share programs.

The program is made possible by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

