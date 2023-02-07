Reno man sentenced to 28 years on drug, stolen property charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison on drug and stolen property charges.

62-year-old Randall Dean Forcier pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of stolen property.

Forcier has a criminal history dating back to the early 1980′s, a record that includes seven prior felony convictions for a number of crimes, including robbery with a deadly weapon and grand larceny.

He will be required to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before becoming parole eligible based on that criminal history.

“This case highlights the serious risk career criminals present when they are in our community,” said Washoe County District Attorney Christopher Hicks. “My office remains committed to prosecuting habitual criminals to the full extent of the law.”

The case against Forcier began in January 2020, when he was arrested by the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program following a traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in his arrest for possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

After he posted a $4,500 bond, he was arrested again in April 2022 after an investigation into his meth sales. During that investigation, Forcier had sold over a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover Regional Narcotics Unit officer.

