Park Vista Apartment Incident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just before midnight Monday, Sparks Police responded to an incident at the Park Vista Apartments. Shortly after, we started hearing reports of an active shooting situation, and a heavy law enforcement presence arrived on the scene. Responders closed Sparks Blvd. around Prater Way for some time, reopening around 1:20 A.M.

Shortly after 1:00 A.M., a man was arrested in one of the apartment units.

Details on this case have not yet been made available. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.