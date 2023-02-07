Park Vista Apartment Incident

Park Vista Apartments response
Park Vista Apartments response(Dan Pyke)
By David Kohut
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just before midnight Monday, Sparks Police responded to an incident at the Park Vista Apartments. Shortly after, we started hearing reports of an active shooting situation, and a heavy law enforcement presence arrived on the scene. Responders closed Sparks Blvd. around Prater Way for some time, reopening around 1:20 A.M.

Shortly after 1:00 A.M., a man was arrested in one of the apartment units.

Details on this case have not yet been made available. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Nevada guard made first career start over weekend
Wolf Pack’s Siu goes from walk-on to key role
Wolf Pack's Siu goes from walk-on to key role
Wolf Pack's Siu goes from walk-on to key role
The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern...
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
Sports books prepare for Super Bowl LVII
Bettors prepare for Super Bowl LVII