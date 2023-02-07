NDOT continues work on clearing Lyon County rockslide

An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide
An image of equipment being used to clear the rockslide(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is continuing its work on clearing a rockslide in Lyon County.

The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, and crews have been working to clear it ever since last month. The rockslide closed a portion of SR 208 through Wilson Canyon.

NDOT says the rockslide happened because of heavy precipitation. The debris fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway.

This past week, rock removal experts have been in the area removing unstable rock from the canyon. Crews will be on scene breaking apart and removing large boulders.

While their work continues, SR 208 remains closed from Hudson Aurora Road to SR 339.

