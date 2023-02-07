Man accused of murdering Las Vegas reporter wants to represent himself at trial

Robert Telles appears in court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Robert Telles appears in court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The attorneys for Robert Telles, charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, have filed to withdraw as counsel as Telles wishes to represent himself at trial, court records show.

On Feb. 3, attorneys Damian Sheets and Baylie Hellman, who had been representing Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, asked to withdraw from the case citing a “breakdown in communication between counsel and defendant.”

The two attorneys also stated Telles has indicated he would like to represent himself in proper person, or pro se, and has asked them to withdraw as counsel.

There has also been a “material disagreement” that would render counsel unable to represent Telles effectively.

Telles recently had his trial delayed to Nov. 6. His next court hearing is May 3.

