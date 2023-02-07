Libraries and state parks join forces to offer passes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get out of the house and see just how beautiful Nevada can be.

Up at Lake Tahoe, Cave Rock and Sand Harbor are both state parks. Washoe Lake is a state park where you can camp overnight. And Spooner Lake State Park has just received a face lift.

There is a parking fee at any of those parks, and now with the help of the library system, that fee can be waived--if there is a library card.

“You get a park pass you get this great little box for you,” says Jeff Scott, director of Washoe County Library System. “You get the box. You put the pass in your window for your car and you wave right through.”

Scott says state parks worked on the concept for about a year and approached the library to see if the facilities were interested.

The answer was a resounding yes.

The Library Park Passes are just a continuation of the library system meeting the needs of the community. Besides the traditional book check out, there are computers. CDs can be checked out as well. And there is a reference desk to help locate certain materials.

With the Park Pass simply show or apply for a library card and receive the pass.

It’s good for one week and one visit to a State Park anywhere throughout Nevada.

“It is enriching for our citizens,” says Scott. “It increases the quality of life for our residents. We have the Nevada State Park Passes so it is a symbiotic relationship where people go see the state parks. They also get a library card they are reading more. So, it’s a win-win situation. Check out one of our library books take it to a state park.”

Due to limited availability the passes must be returned in seven days, or a $10 fee will be assessed. There are no holds. They must be checked out in-person and it is on a first come first served basis. The pass does not cover camping or boat launch fees.

Besides a park pass, the library is also working with local museums. Show your library card and you can get into places like the National Automobile Museum at no charge.

