Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation.

“For us its being able to represent the communities voices and being able to push for justice for equity for a lot of progress that would really benefit the fast growing community for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders here in this state,” said Eric Jeng, Deputy Director of OAN.

All seven AAPI members of the Silver State’s Legislative Body were gifted cat lanterns during the celebration. including Assemblywoman Brittney Miller (D), representing Clark County.

“It’s to be embraced and celebrate the community, to let the community know that- not only are we part of the community, but we are here to represent and embrace and celebrate with them as well,” said Miller.

Celebrating the rich culture and representation in legislature by enjoying traditional performances from Reno’s Little Swan Dancers and refreshments from Carson City’s local Thai restaurant, The Basil.

