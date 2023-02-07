KOLO Cooks: This tasty spicy BBQ cream cheese dip will make you the real Super Bowl MVP

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether your living room is Eagles Country or part of the Chiefs Kingdom, you’ll come out victorious on Sunday with this delicious Spicy BBQ Cream Cheese Dip from Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes! It’s fast and easy so that you don’t miss a moment of all the action.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Ground beef
  • 2 spicy peppers (chopped)
  • 1 yellow onion (diced)
  • 3 tablespoons Woody’s Cook-In Sauce
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 block cream cheese
  • 1tsp cayenne pepper
  • Zest of an orange
  • 2 garlic cloves (minced)
  • Crackers of your choice

Directions:

  1. Brown meat; drain and set aside.
  2. Cook onion, garlic and peppers until onions are translucent.
  3. Add beef and Woody’s Cook-In Sauce.
  4. Season to taste.
  5. On a platter, spread out cream cheese, sprinkle with cayenne.
  6. Pour meat over cheese.
  7. Top with the zest of an orange.
  8. Dip crackers in dish and enjoy a the game (or commercials if that’s more your thing!).

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

