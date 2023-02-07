Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools

Joe Lombardo gives a speech during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas....
Joe Lombardo gives a speech during a news conference on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo is calling for an audit of Nevada’s public schools. He signed the executive order as the Nevada Legislature began its session in Carson City.

The order directs the Division of Internal Audits to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. The superintendent of each Nevada school district must submit external, third-party audits to the Governor’s office by Mar. 1.

After the audits are submitted, the Governor’s office will prepare a report summarizing the findings and providing recommendations. That report must be submitted to Lombardo by Dec. 29.

The executive order comes after Gov. Lombardo called for more transparency in Nevada’s education system in his State of the State address.

