Four local boxers heading to National Silver Gloves Tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four young local boxers are set to fight in a the National Silver Gloves Tournament this week. Three are from Carson city and one from Reno.

16-year-old Jimmy Sapien is one of four local kids heading to the tournament. In his weight class, he’s ranked as the number one Junior Men’s Boxer in Nevada and 5th in the nation.

“I won state twice, won regionals twice, went to the finals in silver gloves,” said Sapien. “I was a quarterfinalist in nationals and I want to go to the national qualifier and hopefully qualify for team USA.”

Sapien’s been boxing competitively for about 3 years now and is representing Carson City Boxing Club. He’s confident he’ll have a strong showing.

“I’ve already faced a lot of the competition. I’ve seen them, I’ve sparred with them. So it’s just about pushing through and wanting them more.”

Just a few miles away, 11-year-old Ivan Manzano and 15-year-old Miguel Elizondo are preparing at Callejeros Boxing Gym.

Manzano has six amateur fights under his belt and has won them all. His success has led him to his first Silver Gloves Tournament.

“After I heard that news, I started to work hard every day,” said Manzano. “Run every day, jump rope every day, shadowbox every day. I never stopped, I always kept going, because I want to surpass the kids who are in silver gloves.”

Miguel Elizondo is Ivan’s cousin and has won a state championship himself. He’s looking to make waves in the tournament.

“That’s where all the competition is,” said Elizondo. “They’ve got the best in the country fighting there.”

He’s also excited to be fighting alongside his cousin.

“It’s cool, he’s like the only one that’s with me in the gym all the time. He’s consistent, he’s running and all that good stuff.”

Jimmy, Miguel, and Ivan all box out of Carson, but there’s one more young fighter hoping to win the tournament.

Joseph Hernandez is eight-years-old and boxes at Chapito’s Boxing Gym.

His family says he’s the youngest Nevadan to ever compete in the National Silver Gloves Tournament. He loves other sports, but boxing is his clear favorite.

“I like training and fighting and going places,” said Hernandez.

He hopes to channel his favorite fighter, Canelo Alvarez at the tournament.

“I like the head moving and the punching.”

You can learn more about the National Silver Gloves Tournament and find fighter schedules here and watch the boxers compete here.

