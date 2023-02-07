Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District.

District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:

“Good government is based upon leaders who will boldly tackle the complex issues that constituents face, and individuals across the globe have borne the brunt of authoritarianism and excessive tax dollar spending these last few years. Generations of Americans will be burdened by the epidemic of Big Government control and spending unless we intervene and do triage.”

He also had this to say:

“The body of my life’s work in the military, National Guard, and local emergency services has galvanized an earnestness to defend and protect our liberties, values, worth, and ability to obtain abundance through a calling of purpose.

Responsible leadership is needed to honor those who have fought for us, to promote a thriving economy in our community, and equip our youth for a future of living the American Dream. I look forward to applying the wisdom and skills gained through my experience as a protector and defender to achieve these goals for the great people of Nevada as your next Assemblyman for District 5.”

Since retiring, Bigelow says he has stayed focused on issues affecting veterans, and says he will be an advocate on their behalf if elected.

