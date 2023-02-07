Family Time: Nevada Moms co-founder offers kid-friendly Valentine’s Day activities

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Love comes in all shapes and forms, but a mother’s love for her children is one of the most special types of love out there. Celebrate the holiday of loved with all your loved ones with these simple, fun Valentine’s Day activities and meal ideas brought to you by Nevada Moms.

Watch Tuesday’s interview with Kacey Queen to learn more.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

