Clear Facial Bar hosting Galentine’s Day sip-n-shop event with other local businesses

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get the girls together and come on out to Clear Facial Bar Thursday, Feb. 9 for a super fun shopping experience that’s all about the ladies.

Owner, Jen Jeffers, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the one-day only event.

From 4-7 p.m., Clear Facial Bar (538 W Plumb Lane Suite E, Reno) will offer guests small bites and Prosecco, 15% off facials, 10% Permanent Jewelry and Sierra Peak Boutique, make up demonstrations and a DIY bouquet bar.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Clear Facial Bar on Facebook and Instagram.

