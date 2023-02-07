City of Reno settles with ACLU observer

A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following the murder of George Floyd
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following the murder of George Floyd(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca.

Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims of excessive force.

On May 30, 2020, Gasca said she was shot three times with pepper balls while observing a BLM protest organized in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

The city says the protest escalated before they declared it an unlawful assembly and issued a curfew. The recommended settlement amount was reached on Dec. 15, 2022 and was subject to council approval that has now been given.

The terms of the settlement are as follows:

  • Gasca will receive $250,000 to compromise her claims against the city and Soto in the federal lawsuit
  • The parties will execute a settlement agreement, releasing all claims they may have against each other and providing for dismissal of the federal lawsuit with prejudice
  • The settlement agreement will contain a provision that no released party admits liability.
  • The City will work with Gasca’s attorney to discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of nonlethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.

The completion of the settlement will result in dismissal with prejudice of the lawsuit.

