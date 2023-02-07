BLM seeks additional input on solar energy program in Nevada, other states

A file image of solar panels
A file image of solar panels(WGEM)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is adding an additional public hearing on potential changes to its solar energy program.

Citing substantial public interest, the BLM will add one more virtual session to its series of public scoping hearings. BLM will host a total of 15 meetings on whether to update the programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.

Specifically, the bureau is looking for comments related to solar energy development in southern California and southern Nevada as there has been specific expressed interest in the program in those areas.

The new virtual session will be held via Zoom on Feb. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. pacific time. Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which included six southwestern states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. They are seeking comment on expanding solar planning to include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

The public comment period opened back in December and will remain open until March 1.

