Bettors prepare for Super Bowl 57 with Eagles 2 point favorites

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Peppermill is packed every weekend, but on February 12th it will be at another level. Not only is it a Super Bowl, but it’s one that figures to be an extremely close game with the Eagles small favorites.

“It opened at 1.5 and went to 2 and it’s probably going to stay there,” said Peppermill sports book manager Andy Hall

David Cagney is a long time sports bettor and plans to bet the Eagles, saying that he believes the injury to the ankle of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is more serious than the team is letting on.

“I think they are really downplaying it,” Cagney explained. “He can’t do what he normally does.”

Prop bets are always popular for the big game, Hall says he likes one involving the kickers.

“A total point prop,” he said. “It’s over/under 7.5.”

Cagney says he prefers as more simple prop bet.

“There is only what prop bet that everyone should make,” he insisted. It’s one where you can win immediately. That’s the coin toss. I was right last year. Heads. I’m going tails this year.”

Last year $179.8 million was wagered statewide on super bowl 56, which set a record. We’ll have to see if that mark lasts more than one year.

