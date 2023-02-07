Bettors prepare for Super Bowl 57 with Eagles 2 point favorites

The Eagles are 2 point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57
The Eagles are 2 point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Peppermill is packed every weekend, but on February 12th it will be at another level. Not only is it a Super Bowl, but it’s one that figures to be an extremely close game with the Eagles small favorites.

“It opened at 1.5 and went to 2 and it’s probably going to stay there,” said Peppermill sports book manager Andy Hall

David Cagney is a long time sports bettor and plans to bet the Eagles, saying that he believes the injury to the ankle of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is more serious than the team is letting on.

“I think they are really downplaying it,” Cagney explained. “He can’t do what he normally does.”

Prop bets are always popular for the big game, Hall says he likes one involving the kickers.

“A total point prop,” he said. “It’s over/under 7.5.”

Cagney says he prefers as more simple prop bet.

“There is only what prop bet that everyone should make,” he insisted. It’s one where you can win immediately. That’s the coin toss. I was right last year. Heads. I’m going tails this year.”

Last year $179.8 million was wagered statewide on super bowl 56, which set a record. We’ll have to see if that mark lasts more than one year.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakhvir Singh
Update: 1 man arrested in Lyon County standoff
Big Dipper to the right, Little Dipper to the left, 'Green Comet' to the north of the Little...
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Image from a deadly crash along I-80 east near Fernley.
Driver killed in crash on I-80 near Fernley
A Black Lives Matter protest in Reno following te George Floyd murder.
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, second from left, runs with the ball as New...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Terry Bradshaw, left, stands on stage with Philadelphia Eagles players from left, Fletcher Cox,...
How to bet on the Eagles in the Super Bowl: BetMGM Promo Code
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles during a news conference after an NFL...
Patrick Mahomes II Super Bowl Player Props & Odds vs. the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts responds to a question during a news conference...
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Player Props & Odds vs. the Chiefs