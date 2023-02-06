What relators are recommending for 2023 home buyers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As we’ve seen mortgage rates go down and stabilize, real estate agents say this could be a good time for some buyers to get into the housing market. Local realtors say to find out what exactly is going on with the seller or listing beforehand.

Back in October, we saw mortgage rates finally decrease. Realtors share the temporary buydown is looking better.

If you’re looking to buy this year, it may be most beneficial to close by the end of the year. They say guidelines for rate qualification paired with your down payment amount will change in the coming months. This will change the overall qualification process for buyers.

Dickson Realty shared they are seeing multiple offers on homes in pockets not regularly, but the buyer demand is increasing.

Kayla Dalton, a relator with Dickson Realty says,

“People in our industry have really pushed this, you know there are so many opportunities in the marketplace right now. My message to people is that window of opportunity is starting to close, so if you are wanting to buy a home that really considers doing it now as opposed to later.”

If you happen to be a first-time home buyer for 2023, you have the opportunity to still use your FHA loan while also being able to ask the seller to pay buyer’s closing cost or buy down the interest rate further.

Dickson Realty recommends buying in the first or second quarter.

