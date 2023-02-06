WCSO offering Citizen’s Police Academy to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents a 10-week Citizen’s Police Academy.

The academy is a partnership between the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police and hopes to provide insight into the day-to-day activities of law enforcement.

Any area resident who is at least 18 years of age is encouraged to attend. The academy is scheduled to begin on April 4 and will include tours of local law enforcement facilities and demonstrations of police operations and tactics.

Several of the classes involve hands on activities such as emergency vehicle operations, participating in firearms training, conducting building searches, and participating in simulated training exercises.

The academy is free of charge. Applicants will be required to pass a background check and be a resident of Washoe County.

Class size is limited and people will be served on a first come first serve basis. Applications can be found here. Completed applications can be emailed to Nchambers@cityofsparks.us.

