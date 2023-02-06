Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs, guns

Kevin Resendiz
Kevin Resendiz(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on numerous gun and drug charges.

Kevin Resendiz was arrested over the weekend by Sparks PD after they pulled him over for an expired registration.

While conducting the stop, officers noticed a digital scale with a white residue on the floorboard of the vehicle. Resendiz was revealed to be in possession of large amounts of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, more than $4,000 in cash, two rifles and a handgun.

He was arrested and booked for drug sales, possession of a controlled substance, and the expired registration.

