Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.

Scoot to the Stars founder, Marie Syrovy, and volunteers, Kristen Saibini and Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the important impact their organization is having on animals right here in Northern Nevada.

Along with caring for the animals with special needs, Scoot to the Stars also helps find the perfect forever family for each animal. Scoot to the Stars was inspired by Syrovy’s own special needs dog, Scooter, whose back legs don’t work and so requires a wheel chair to get around. But as you can see during Monday’s interview, he’s not held back by his disability at all.

Marie is also fostering Daisy who recently gave birth to a whole litter of puppies. The puppies will be available for adoption when they’re 8 weeks old (currently they’re about 3 weeks old) and Daisy will be available for adoption after she clears some medical hurdles.

Wally Bear is a 9lbs chihuahua who will also be available for adoption once he finishes up a few more medical tests and gets fitted for his wheelchair. And soon, another dog named Waffle will be coming to Scoot to the Stars. She will be transported from Texas to Reno this weekend. And after a few weeks in foster care with Nicole Theodoulou, she’ll also be available for adoption.

However, if you’re looking for a special dog who is available right now, Gracie, a yorkie who was hit by a car and is paralyzed from her mid-section down. She’s about 3 years old.

There is an urgent need for more volunteers and fosters so that Scoot for the Stars can rescue more animals like Daisy, Wally, Gracie and Waffle. To learn more about how to become a foster/volunteer, click here.

And if the name, Scoot to the Stars, sounds familiar, it might be because social media influencer pup, Peanut, who was named Reno’s ‘Mayor for a Day’ last week is also a big advocate for dog rescue and for Scoot to the Stars!

You can keep up to date on all things happening at Scoot to the Stars online, and on Facebook and Instagram.

