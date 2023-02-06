Nevada Dems celebrate advancement in 2024 primary calendar

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party is celebrating its advancement in the official 2024 primary calendar.

The Democratic Party approved the shakeup on Saturday, meaning South Carolina will vote first in one years’ time instead of Iowa.

Under the new plan, South Carolina would hold its primary on Feb. 3, followed three days later by New Hampshire and Nevada. It was a move made by the Biden administration to give more political power to minority communities.

The Nevada Democrats had this to say about the move:

“We’re excited to see Nevada officially move forward in the presidential primary calendar,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer, “By bringing our state’s diversity to the forefront of our presidential primaries, we’re ensuring that every American - no matter their background - has their voice heard from the very start.

“Our gratitude goes out once again to President Biden for his commitment to putting representation at the heart of our primary process. We likewise want to give our heartfelt thanks to the members of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee who’ve worked so hard to keep the selection process transparent and fair.

“Moving Nevada forward has always been about moving America forward, and we’re proud to be a party committed to changing and growing alongside our nation. Thanks to the work of Democrats, our party is continuing to deliver on our promise of giving every American a say in our country’s future and a hand in shaping it. We can’t wait to see the pivotal role Nevada will play in 2024 and beyond!”

